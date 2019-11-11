Broadway Star Laurel Griggs Dies At 13 From Asthma Attack (Reports)

Promising young actress Laurel Griggs passed away after suffering an asthma attack, according to multiple reports.

Laurel’s grandfather David Rivlin took to Facebook to share the tragic news. “My beautiful and talented granddaughter, Laurel Griggs, has passed away suddenly from a massive asthma attack,” he wrote. “Mount Sinai was valiant in trying to save her but now she’s with the angels.”

The 13-year-old was in Manhattan with her parents and had reportedly struggled with asthma for the past two years. Police were allegedly first called to the family’s home when the teen began to feel ill; officers attempted CPR before Laurel passed away at the hospital, according to the New York Post.

Laurel made her Broadway debut when she was just six-years-old, appearing across Scarlett Johansson in “Cat On A Hot Tin Roof.” She then went on to serve as the longest-running Ivanka in Broadway’s Tony Award-winning play “Once.”

Tributes from former cast members poured in for the young star. “I am deeply saddened by the sudden loss of one of my Ivanka sisters,” fellow “Once” cast member Eliza Holland Madore wrote on Instagram.

Broadway dimmed its light on Friday in honor of the young star’s memory, reports say.