Brooke Burke ‘Is Loving’ Time At Home With Her New Boyfriend, Scott Rigsby

There’s a silver lining to Brooke Burke’s quarantine, she’s spending it with her kids and her new boyfriend, Scott Rigsby!

The Brooke Burke Body workout founder told Access Hollywood’s Kit Hoover via zoom that being in a new relationship and having to stay at home all day together throughout the mandated coronavirus quarantine in Los Angeles has its perks.

“It’s 3’o clock. I’m making rigatoni Bolognese right now… and I said to my boyfriend, ‘is it time for wine yet?’” Brooke shared.

The former “Dancing With the Stars” host has been dating Scott since fall of last year, stepping out for their first red carpet as a couple in November 2019. And Brooke admitted to Kit, that this definitely isn’t a normal dating scenario.

“I’m at home, in a new relationship, and now suddenly we’re living together. It’s bananas,” Brooke jested.

But the couple is making the best of their time together, and enjoying every second.

“You know what, we’re doing the best that we can. I am telling my audience to be honest. It’s hard to be at home, in a family environment, on top of each other – and I get sort of a break,” Brooke dished. “My boy Scott and I, we feel right now that we are going to pretend that we are in Italy… and we’re not going to leave for the next few days, which I am loving!”

And the mama of three also joked that while she’s totally blissed out with her new love, she can’t imagine what it must be like to be at home with someone you’re not so fond of.

“I don’t know how it works for people who are married and who aren’t super happy,” Brooke kidded.

But this is definitely the new normal in order to keep loved ones at home and safe. And Brooke shared that she’s enjoying her friends also adapt to the new normal.

Brooke told Kit that she interviewed “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Meghan King Edmonds, who has been at home with her three kids Aspen, 3, and twin sons, Hart and Hayes, both 1, in Los Angeles.

“I did an episode for my podcast yesterday. I had Meghan King Edmonds who is at home alone with her three children. Meghan’s like FaceTime dating. That’s the new thing,” Brooke shared.

Dating in a quarantine world is definitely wild!

For more on Brooke Burke’s Booty Workout with Kit Hoover, watch above!