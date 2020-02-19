Brooke Shields Rocks A Blue Pantsuit As She Brings Her Daughters To The Red Carpet

A family affair! Brooke Shields hit the red carpet in New York City on Tuesday alongside her two daughters and husband Chris Henchy.

The ladies came out in support of Chris, who co-wrote and produced “The Impractical Jokers: The Movie.” 54-year-old Brooke looked absolutely stunning in a navy blue pantsuit and white heeled boots! The actress also paired her outfit with silver hoop earrings and a gold watch.

Chris opted for a more casual, yet chic look as he matched his wife in a navy suit and slightly unbuttoned dress shirt. The adorable couple, who have been married since 2001, were all smiles alongside their two daughters Rowan and Grier on the carpet.

Rowan, 16, paired a plaid skirt with a black top and sneakers for the occasion. Grier, 13, opted for a white sweater and atop a flowy floral skirt.

It’s been years since the mom of two has brought her daughters to a red carpet. While the girls typically stay out of the spotlight, they looked completely comfortable in front of the cameras.