Brooke Shields Says Her Competitiveness ‘Came Out In Full Force’ During ‘Mother Of The Bride’ Pickleball Scene

Brooke Shields put her game face on while shooting “Mother of the Bride’s” hilarious pickleball scene!

At the Los Angeles premiere of her Netflix romantic comedy, the actress told Access Hollywood how she and her co-star Benjamin Bratt channeled their inner athlete while filming in Phuket, Thailand.

“We found out really early on that we’re really competitive, and so it really came out in full force on the pickleball court. It was crazy,” she said. “He’s better than I am, but I had this one shot where I was supposed to hit it directly into the lens, and I hit the lens – literally hit the camera lens!”

Brooke said that she and Benjamin “had to practice a lot,” and doing so was just one of the many interesting experiences they had on set.

“Those are the amazing things that you get to do when you make a romcom. We learned a dance sequence and pickleball, and we were in Phuket, and we all threw ourselves into it,” she recalled. “We all lived together, and we were all in one hotel, and we sort of took it over, so we were forced to be with each other all the time, so it built a real sense of camaraderie.”

“Mother of the Bride” hits Netflix on May 9.