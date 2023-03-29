Brooke Shields Says It’s ‘Unbelievable To Find Your Own Truth’ At New York Premiere Of ‘Pretty Baby’

Brooke Shields is taking control of her own story.

The 57-year-old actress is the star of “Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields” a two-part documentary that analyzes her life as a child model and actress.

In the film, she gets honest about the sexualization she faced as a child model and the impact it had on her life.

While chatting with Access Hollywood at the New York premiere of the doc, she talked about how it feels to own her own story.

“It’s unbelievable to find your own truth and your own agency and to know that we all can and we all should,” she told Access. “We should look back at our lives and understand them and own them but really be excited about the future.”

One thing she looked back on in the film was her time on “Friends” and her then-boyfriend Andre Agassi’s reaction to her role in the hit series.

Brooke played Erika, a woman who stalks Matt LeBlanc’s character Joey and eventually goes on a date with him. In the scene, she licked Joey’s fingers, which allegedly caused Andre to storm out of the studio.

While talking to Access Hollywood, she explained why she decided to tell that story in the documentary.

“It’s an example of the duality of so much,” she said. “The joy in something undercut often by something else and how do you get through that and own the good parts as well and not give it away all to the negative.”

The film does touch on some happier moments in Brooke’s life and career, which she admitted gave her a confidence boost.

“I mean I’m not jaded, which is amazing. I love what I do,” she said. “Seeing it all up there I’m so proud of the work I’ve done. I’m proud of who I am, but the work I’ve done, I never owned my talent you know and when you see it all there, it’s a confidence boost.”

“Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields” debuts on Hulu in two parts on April 3.

-Emely Navarro