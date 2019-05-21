Brooklyn Beckham & His GF Hana Cross Make Their Cannes Red Carpet Debut

WATCH: Priyanka Chopra, Margot Robbie & More Stars Stun At The 2019 Cannes Film Festival



Brooklyn Beckham hit the Cannes Film Festival with his leading lady by his side!

The 20-year-old aspiring photographer attended the “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood” red carpet in Cannes on Tuesday with his girlfriend Hana Cross on his arm.

The oldest Beckham brother looked dapper in an all-black tuxedo with a black bow tie for the star-studded event.

Hana, a 21-year-old model, matched her date in a black leather gown with a strappy black sandal and her dark hair pulled up in a messy bun.

The good-looking pair made their relationship Instagram official in December of 2018 after they had reportedly been dating for months.

The couple has already taken on a few milestones together including romantic trips, public outings, and meeting Brooklyn’s famous parents!

In February, Hana and Brooklyn posed with Victoria Beckham at her AW19 show and Hana frequently rocks pieces from her line.

The model also sat with the entire Beckham family along the catwalk during London Fashion Week and is followed on Instagram by the Spice Girls alum. Jealous? Same.

It looks like the duo can check the Cannes Film Festival off their relationship bucket list!

