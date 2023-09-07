Bruce Springsteen Postpones Tour Amid Treatment For Peptic Ulcer Disease

Bruce Springsteen is stepping away from the stage to focus on his health.

The music legend, 73, has postponed all scheduled concerts with his E Street Band for the month of September as he undergoes treatment for peptic ulcer disease, Access Hollywood has learned.

Bruce issued a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Wednesday evening and issued his regrets for the delayed dates as he follows the advice of his doctors and rests.

(1/5) Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band have postponed all performances currently scheduled for September 2023, beginning with tomorrow’s show scheduled for the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, N.Y. pic.twitter.com/jxCclJBQiK — Bruce Springsteen (@springsteen) September 7, 2023

“Over here on E Street, we’re heartbroken to have to postpone these shows. First, apologies to our fabulous Philly fans who we missed a few weeks ago. We’ll be back to pick these shows up and then some. Thank you for your understanding and support,” the post read. “We’ve been having a blast at our U.S. shows and we’re looking forward to more great times. We’ll be back soon. Love and God bless all, Bruce.”

Further information including rescheduled dates for the postponed shows will be forthcoming, the message added.

Eight concerts have been affected by the news, including planned stops in Baltimore, Pittsburgh and Washington, D.C. Bruce and the E Street Band is also on deck to begin the Canadian leg of their current tour in November.