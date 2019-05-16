BTS Channels The Beatles With Iconic Performance Of ‘Boy With Luv’ On ‘The Late Show’

This is the mashup we never knew we needed in our life!

BTS was on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” where they channeled The Beatles as they hit the stage to perform their hit single, “Boy With Luv.”

The performance comes more than 55 years after The Beatles made their debut on “The Late Show,” and BTS did not disappoint as they showed off their impressive dance moves as the audience lost it!

The episode had major ’60s vibes, as it was shot in black-and-white and the set looked retro. BTS looked handsome as ever in black suits as they owned the stage.

It makes sense that BTS would make their “Late Show” debut like this, as there hasn’t really been a boy band since The Beatles that has had such dedicated fans.

They also had a super fun appearance with host Stephen Colbert who hilariously and accurately introduced each boy band member as, “the cute one.”

BTS has certainly taken the world by storm, their most recent album, “MAP OF THE SOUL: PERSONA” went on to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart in just 11 months, a feat they had also achieved two times before.

What’s next for the critically-acclaimed band? They’re going to hit up the MetLife Stadium this weekend for their showstopping “LOVE YOURSELF: SPEAK” tour.

Is there anything BTS can’t do?! We don’t think so!

— Stephanie Swaim