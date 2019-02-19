BTS Has More Stadium Stops On Their World Tour ‘Love Yourself: Speak Yourself’: Where They’re Going!

Global K-Pop sensation BTS has confirmed eight total stadium stops along their 2019 world tour!

The boyband will kick off their three-month tour on May 4 at the Rose Bowl in Los Angeles, CA, before traveling to Soldier Field in Chicago, IL, The MetLife Stadium in Rutherford, NJ, Allianz Parque in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Wembley Stadium in London, UK, and Stade de France in Paris, France.

The tour will wrap back in Asia for two performances at the Yanmar Stadium Nagai in Osaka, Japan and at the Shizuoka Stadium Ecopa in Shizuoka Japan in July.

The “Love Yourself: Speak Yourself” tour comes fresh on the heels of the group’s immense success in 2018.

In the last year, BTS scored two #1 albums on the Billboard 200, appeared on the cover of TIME Magazine, has the highest-grossing cinema event with “Burn the Stage: the Movie,” and received a Grammy nomination for Best Recording Package.

Although the band didn’t take home the Grammy in 2019, they made history as the first-ever Korean act to present at the Grammy Awards.

But, BTS is nothing without their “BTS ARMY” of fans that has fueled the global phenomenon! They have mobilized millions of followers across the world and captured their hearts with their show-stopping performances and genuine interactions with their fans.

We have no doubt that tickets will go quickly for their 2019 world tour!

Tickets for the first leg of the tour go on sale March 1, 2019.

WATCH: BTS Share Their Dream Collaboration Stars… & You Won’t Believe Who!