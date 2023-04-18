BTS’ J-Hope Debuts Buzz Cut Ahead Of Reporting For Military Duty In South Korean Army

BTS’ J-Hope is reporting for duty with a new ‘do.

The music superstar, 29, showed off freshly buzzed locks in a new Instagram photo this week, ahead of his mandatory military service in the South Korean army.

J-Hope included a message to fans in his post, writing in Korean: “I’ll be back in good health.”

The K-pop king is the second singer in the powerhouse group to enlist, following 30-year-old Jin.

South Korean law reportedly mandates that all able-bodied men between the ages of 18 and 35 serve at least 18 months. BTS are among those who have applied for extensions in light of their professional obligations and contribution to the arts, but CNN reports that all seven members do plan to eventually fulfill their service requirements.

On Tuesday, the band posed for a final pair of photos together before J-Hope begins training. Jin appeared in the shot in his full army uniform. As the group’s oldest member, he began boot camp back in December.

— Erin Biglow