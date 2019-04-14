BTS Totally Slays Their ‘SNL’ Appearance & Make History As First K-Pop Act On The Show

The legends have done it again!

BTS took the stage at “Saturday Night Live” to perform multiple bops including their new hit, “Boy With Luv.”

As the superstars hit the stage, their choreography was on point and you can hear screams from the audience as they dance with perfect synchronization.

They also performed their hit, “Mic Drop.” The performance will give you chills as they dance and rap and totally own the stage.

Their appearance also is a history making moment, as they were the first K-Pop band to perform at “SNL.”

Fans loved the performance and took to social media to sound off.

“They were so happy performing it That was such a good performance. Well done my loves#BTSxSNL @BTS_twt,” one person wrote.

“The comments under the Boy With Love SNL performance are so overwhelmingly positive!! It’s better than we could have hoped for!! This is just a fraction of the comments I saw, but @BTS_twt really knocked the socks off of the American public!! Be very proud!! #BTSxSNL,” another person added.

“I ASKED MY BOYFRIEND IF HE WOULD DUMP ME BECAUSE I SPAMMED HIM 6948288383 MESSAGES WHEN BTS WERE PERFORMING ON SNL AND THIS IS WHAT HE SAID I AM SOBBING #BTSxSNL,” another stan added.

Another thing that happened was a lot of people had interest in “the guy with the pink hair” aka Jimin.

“who is the guy with the pink hair he’s kinda cute might mess around and stan GIVE ME NAMES,” another person wrote.

“WHO IS THE GUY WITH THE PINK HAIR IN BTS ON SNL HE MIGHT’VE SNATCHED MY HEART,” another wrote.

“who’s the guy with the pink hair…. that mf is MIGHTY fine,” a third person tweeted.

What do you think about BTS’ performance?

— Stephanie Swaim