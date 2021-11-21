BTS Wins Big At 2021 American Music Awards: ‘We’ll Never Take This For Granted’

The K-Pop group swept at the 2021 American Music Awards on Sunday winning in every category they were nominated for.

The boy group took home the awards for Artist of the Year, Favorite Pop Duo or Group, and Favorite Pop Song.

After snagging Artist of the Year the group gave an emotional speech thanking their fans for all their support throughout the years.

“Four years ago, we gave our first time ever TV live performance on this stage, at the AMAs,” RM said. “It’s been a long and amazing time since that. But nobody could have ever bet on the odds of us receiving this award. Except, except y’all, army.”

The boy group also looked back at their careers in their heartfelt acceptance speech.

“Seven boys from Korea, united by a love for music. Without the love and support from all the armies all over the world. This whole thing is a miracle. Seriously, we’ll never take this for granted. Thank you so much. I love y’all. Want to give this honor to you guys,” RM said.

BTS now has nine AMAs. The K-Pop sensation has won every AMA award they have been nominated for since 2018.

– Emely Navarro