Buffalo Bills Player Damar Hamlin In Critical Condition After Collapsing On Field And Receiving CPR

Buffalo Bills player, Damar Hamlin, is in critical condition after collapsing during Monday night’s NFL game.

The 24-year-old safety fell to the ground following a play in the game and was reportedly given more than 9 minutes of CPR on the field.

As medical staff raced to the field and worked to help him, his team surrounded him, visibly shaken. The young athlete was taken by ambulance to the hospital for further treatment.

The Bills versus the Cincinnati Bengals game was suspended following his injury, and later it was determined by the NFL that the match up would be postponed.

“Tonight’s Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game has been postponed after Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin collapsed, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced,” the league said in a statement. “Hamlin received immediate medical attention on the field by team and independent medical staff and local paramedics. He was then transported to a local hospital where he is in critical condition.”

According to multiple media outlets, Damar was given oxygen as he was taken out of the stadium in Cincinnati.

“Our thoughts are with Damar and the Buffalo Bills. We will provide more information as it becomes available. The NFL has been in constant communication with the NFL Players Association which is in agreement with postponing the game,” the NFL concluded.