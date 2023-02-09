Burt Bacharach, Legendary Songwriter, Dead At 94

The music industry has lost an icon.

Burt Bacharach, the legendary songwriter, has passed away at the age of 94.

“Burt Bacharach, one of the world’s most acclaimed and award-winning composers and songwriters, has passed away peacefully at his home with his family at his side. He passed away on February 8th due to natural causes,” his rep said in a statement to Access Hollywood.

Bacharach was the man behind many chart-topping hits, including, “I Say a Little Prayer,” “Raindrops Keep Fallin’ on My Head,” and “Walk on By.”

The writer won three Academy Awards, eight Grammys and was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 1972.

He is survived by his wife Jane, and children, Oliver and Raleigh; Cristopher from his previous marriage to Carole Bayer Sager. He is preceded in death by his eldest daughter Nikki who passed away in 2007.