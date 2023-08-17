Kitchen Gadgets You Need To Make Viral TikTok Recipes

The products featured in this article are selected from brands that are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. If you buy something through our links, Access Hollywood makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not Access Hollywood.

Get ready to feel like a social media star in the kitchen!

These culinary gadgets have taken TikTok by storm thanks to influencer Corey B’s viral cooking challenges, and now you can put yourself to the test.

This InstantPot rice cooker can do so much more than its name suggests – like make the thick chocolate chip pancakes that left Corey’s millions of followers stunned!

Take advantage of the last few weeks of summer with Monument Grills’ tabletop grill that’ll help you perfect your burger and hot dog game in time for Labor Day parties.

And yes, this is the same ice cream maker Corey uses for unique and homemade frozen treats!

Score all three below!

Instant Pot 20 Cup Aluminum/Stainless Steel Electric Multigrain Cooker by Target$89.99The Instant 20-cup Multigrain Cooker brings 8-in-1 functionality to your countertop, plus smart features that make rice and grain cooking simple. Buy Now

2-Burner Portable Tabletop Stainless Steel Propane Gas Grill by Target$169.99Delivering the performance of a full-size grill, this portable gas grill from Monument Grills is the life of the party at tailgates, parties and picnics. 2 independently controlled burners ensure precise grilling over 207 sq. in. of cooking space. The lightweight design makes it easy to take your BBQ on the road with you. Buy Now

Ninja Foodi Smart 5-in-1 Indoor Grill with 4qt Air Fryer by Target$199.99Meet the Ninja Foodi Smart Grill, the SMART grill that sears, sizzles and air fry crisps. The innovative Smart Cook System helps you achieve the perfect doneness from rare to well done at the touch of a button without the guesswork. Grill perfectly cooked meals indoors year-round with 500F Cyclonic Grilling Technology, virtually smoke free. It even air fry crisps for guilt-free fried favorites. Buy Now