Buy Your Favorite Threshold Studio McGee Home Designs For Less Than $ 150

The products featured in this article are selected from brands that are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. If you buy something through our links, Access Hollywood makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not Access Hollywood.

After a long day, there is nothing better than settling down on the couch in a space that is beautifully curated, but also comfortable. Your home is where you spend most of your time, so why not take the time to make sure it reflects your style?

With the Target Threshold x Studio McGee collection, you’re one step closer to making your home as gorgeous as it can be.

Studio McGee was originally founded by Shea McGee alongside her husband Sid. Studio McGee has become so popular over the years that the couple even have their own Netflix show – “Dream Home Makeover”! This collaboration with Target seeks to create elevated spaces that encourages people to fill their homes with the things and people they love.

With beautiful wooden pieces, natural textures, and soothing colors, this collection is what interior design dreams are made of. So if the approach of spring cleaning season has you itching for a makeover, now is the time! Treat your space to a refresh with the products we’ve chosen below – we know you won’t regret it!

Glass Jar 3-Wick Mandarin Orange Blossom Candle by Target$15.00Embrace elegance and class with this Glass Jar Mandarin Orange Blossom Candle from Threshold designed with Studio McGee. Set in a beautiful glass jar with a wooden lid, this candle makes for a great decorative presentation piece. Made from soy wax blend with a combination of bergamot, mandarin, orange blossom, jasmine, and woodsy scents, this glass jar candle from Threshold designed with Studio McGee leaves you feeling relaxed after a long day. Size: 13oz. Buy Now

Stoneware Salad Bowls by Target$16.00Serve anything from coleslaws to mixed fruit salads in this 4-Pack Green Stoneware Salad Bowls from Threshold and designed with Studio McGee. This set of round salad bowls makes a practical addition to your dinnerware and dining decor. It includes four green color stoneware bowls with a circular textured finish on the inner surface for added appeal. Ideal for everyday use and entertaining, these deep versatile bowls are great for serving a variety of leafy salads, soups, freshly cut fruits and more. Plus, they’re safe to use in the dishwasher and microwave for easy cleaning and reheating. Buy Now

Modern Teak Wood Sculpture by Target$25.00Bring a decorative touch to your table arrangement with this Modern Teak Wood Sculpture from Threshold designed with Studio McGee. This decorative sculpture is crafted from wood to ensure years of use, and features a stylish silhouette in a painted finish to lend an artistic touch to your space. Display it anywhere on its own, or with other decorative accents on your coffee table, entryway table or foyer table to help your space come alive. Buy Now

Large Soft Striped Basket by Target$45.00Lend timeless style to your home using this Large Soft Striped Basket from Threshold designed with Studio McGee. Designed with natural materials, this large basket features brown stripes for a beautiful look that adds decorative appeal to your space. Perfect to place on a tabletop or on the floor, this striped basket with open top makes a great accent piece near your sofa or on a shelf in your living room.

Buy Now

Ferron Mahogany FSC Wood Folding by Target$60.00Enjoy outdoor relaxation and refreshments with the Ferron Mahogany Wood Folding Accent Table from Threshold designed with Studio McGee. This round mahogany wood patio accent table features a-resistant construction and folding design for convenient outdoor use. You can keep it stored between uses and folded for transporting to the beach or park. Simply place this beautiful accent table next to your outdoor sofa, chaise lounge or in between your favorite outdoor chairs.

Buy Now

Jute Framed Wall Canvases by Target$60.00Spruce up your home with the (Set of 2) 16 20 Jute Framed Wall Canvases from Threshold designed with Studio McGee. This wall art is simple yet impactful with its unique design and a lovely frame. Display this jute framed wall canvases on any blank wall to add some chic vibe to your space. Buy Now

Rectangular Decorative Mirror With Rounded Corners by Target$80.00You can outfit your space with clean, artful style with the Rectangular Mirror with Rounded Corners from Threshold designed with Studio McGee. A wall mirror makes for a simply beautiful way to brighten any room, and you’ll love the combination of utility and gentle style from the larger size and soft, rounded corners. Whether you’re styling empty wall space above a console table or need to create the illusion of higher walls by placing it vertically in a smaller room, the black finish outfits any space with a touch of crisp, defined style.

Buy Now

Woven Storage Ottoman by Target$99.99Unclutter your home and elevate the style of your decor with this Woven Storage Ottoman from Threshold designed with Studio McGee. Founded atop a sturdy metal frame with woven seagrass detailing for lasting use, this round ottoman supports you in comfort when you take a seat and provides additional space inside for blankets, magazines and more. Finished with a simple, clean design and removable cover, this ottoman will blend seamlessly with your space while also boasting convenient storage space for you to utilize. Buy Now