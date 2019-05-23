Caitlyn Jenner and Sophia Hutchins Pop A Pose On Date Night!

Caitlyn Jenner and Sophia Hutchins are going strong!

The happy pair stepped out on Wednesday night to attend Sugar Ray Leonard’s Big Fighters, Big Cause Charity Boxing Night on Wednesday, May 22 at The Beverly Hilton Hotel.

On the red carpet, both Sophia and Caitlyn showed off how they pack a punch in the fashion department! Caitlyn looked sleek in an all-black ensemble. Meanwhile Sophia chose to match her date, but added a patterned rattlesnake blazer and a white skirt to offset her black blouse.

It was definitely a star-studded affair too! Inside, Pia Toscano performed the National Anthem and Caitlyn and Sophia were joined by A-list celebs including, Sugar Ray Leonard and Bernadette Leonard, Michael Buffer, Tommy Chong, Curtis Conway, Cindy Crawford, Tommy Davidson, Rande Gerber, Johnny Gill, Taraji P. Henson, Sophia Hutchins, LL Cool J, Caitlyn Jenner, Magic Johnson, Tina Knowles, Dolph Lundgren, Judge Mathis, Sergio Mora, Eddie Murphy, Terry Norris, Rodney Peete, Smokey Robinson, Holly Robinson Peete, Mia St. John, Chris Spencer, Eric Tozer, and Usher.

And Caitlyn and Sophia weren’t the only ones doing date night.

Taraji and her fiance looked adorable as they cuddled up next to the ring as did Cindy and Rande!

Talk about a super fun night all!

