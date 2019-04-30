Caitlyn Jenner Steps Out With Partner Sophia Hutchins At Empowerment In Entertainment Gala

Caitlyn Jenner worked the red carpet with Sophia Hutchins!

The 69-year-old reality star and her 23-year-old partner made an appearance at The Hollywood Reporter’s inaugural Empowerment in Entertainment event at Milk Studios in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

For the star-studded bash, Caitlyn donned a bright red skirt with a black top and bolero jacket. The “Keeping Up with The Kardashian” star added black pumps to the sophisticated look.

Meanwhile, Sophia went super chic with her outfit! The blonde beauty rocked a black pantsuit that featured gold buttons. Sophie wore her hair stick straight and also added black heels to the outfit.

Earlier this month, Sophia confirmed her relationship with Caitlyn in a heartfelt Instagram post.

“I am so lucky to have the friends, team, and amazing loving partner I have,” she penned at the time.

The duo started living together last year but they had never publicly confirmed their romantic relationship before.

And Caitlyn and Sophia weren’t the only ones to bring their star power to the special event!

Oprah Winfrey also stepped out for the important gala. The media mogul even dished to Access about her upcoming mental health series in partnership with Prince Harry. Plus, she revealed what she’s sending the royal baby!

