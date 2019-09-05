Camila Cabello Drops Sexy Music Video For ‘Shameless’ And New Song ‘Liar’

Camila Cabello is back with new music and it’s everything!

Camila has been teasing fans on social media all week that new music was coming, and the singer just dropped not one, but two new singles, “Shameless” and “Liar”!

In Camila’s steamy music video for “Shameless,” the singer is seen surrounded by Camila doubles dancing in the same red dress as she sings about her desire for her man. “Right now I’m shameless, screaming my lungs out for you,” Camila sings.

In her new single “Liar,” Camila confesses she can’t resist her lover, singing, “I said I won’t lose control, I don’t want it. I said I won’t get too close, but I can’t stop it . . . Oh no, there you go making me a liar.”

The former Fifth Harmony member teased a “new era of music” earlier this month with a surreal clip on Instagram ending with the message, “Welcome to the world of Romance.”

The singer dropped another clip after her MTV VMA performance of “Señorita” with Shawn Mendes titled “What Do I Know About Love?” in which Camila shares her thoughts on the meaning of love.

The new singles are a part of Camila’s upcoming album, “Romance.” The singer will next be seen performing on Saturday Night Live on October 12.