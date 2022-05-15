Camila Cabello Joins ‘The Voice’ As Season 22 Coach Alongside Blake Shelton, John Legend & Gwen Stefani

“The Voice” is welcoming a new music superstar to its coaching lineup! Camila Cabello will take her seat in the big red chair for Season 22, joining veteran panelists Blake Shelton, John Legend and Gwen Stefani.

The pop princess confirmed the news over the weekend with a cute TikTok video of herself popping in for a virtual group rendition of Mika’s 2007 hit “Grace Kelly” with Blake, John and Gwen. Camila, 25, captioned the clip “See you this fall #TheVoice.”

The official “Voice” social media pages also reposted the vid, writing, “Introducing your Voice Coaches. 🎶 #TheVoice returns this fall with @blakeshelton, @johnlegend, @gwenstefani, and @camila_cabello.”

This will mark Gwen’s return to the “Voice” stage after taking the past two seasons off. She and Camila are replacing Ariana Grande and reigning champ Kelly Clarkson, who won her fourth victory in Season 21 with sibling trio Girl Named Tom.

Blake is the only “Voice” coach to remain on the panel every season since the show’s 2011 debut. John is making his seventh consecutive appearance.

In addition to serving as an advisor on Team Legend last year, Camila’s previous reality competition experience is as a contestant. She famously found stardom on “The X Factor” in 2012, placing third with girl group Fifth Harmony.

“The Voice” will return this fall on NBC.

— Erin Biglow