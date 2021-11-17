Camila Cabello & Shawn Mendes Break Up After 2 Years Of Dating

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes have broken up.

Camila, 24, and Shawn, 23, confirmed the news on their Instagram stories on Wednesday in a joint statement, saying that they still have love for one another “as humans.”

“Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever,” the statement begins.

“We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward,” the statements concludes.

The two, who had been friends for years prior to dating, first started dating in July 2019 after being linked on their single and music video for “Señorita.” They sparked dating rumors after spotted kissing while out and about in San Francisco.

They have been super open about their relationship with the press and on social media. They recently attended the Met Gala together in September and posed it up with each other on the red carpet.

Access Hollywood’s Zuri Hall most recently caught up with Camila at the premiere of her new movie, “Cinderella” in late August, just one month after Shawnmila celebrated their two-year anniversary with a steamy Caribbean vacation.

The actress, who had been spotted rocking a ring on *that* finger, clarified that she’ll be keeping her ring finger “clean.”

“For now, well obviously for now – everybody for now, who knows what’s going to happen,” she said.

