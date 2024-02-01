Camila Cabello Shocks Fans With Blonde Hair Transformation: ‘It’s Time’

Blonde hair, don’t care! Camila Cabello is rocking a new ‘do.

The singer shocked fans after debuting a major transformation this week, revealing fresh platinum tresses in an Instagram post on Feb. 1 that appeared to be yet another clue that new music is on the way.

“It’s time,” she teased in the caption.

The clip is set to what some speculated is a potential song snippet and shows Camila holding a video camera while looking in a mirror.

Her new post comes just one day after she dropped a peek at herself posing at the control board in a recording studio.

The signature brunette, 26, has kept followers guessing about the possible timeline for her next album but details have yet to be confirmed. Camila’s last LP, “Familia,” dropped in 2022.

In addition to what appears to be future music projects, Camila has also continued branching out her acting work. The former Fifth Harmony member recently shared peeks at her trip to the 2024 Sundance Film Festival in January, where she promoted her new film “Rob Peace” co-starring director Chiwetel Ejiofor and Mary J. Blige.