Camila Mendes Pens Touching Tribute To Charles Melton After Fun Date Night

Camila Mendes stepped out with Charles Melton on Monday night to show support for her man at the premiere of his new film, “The Sun Is Also A Star.”

They looked majorly loved-up on the red carpet as they posed for photos. Cami looked absolutely gorgeous in a plunging yellow number, with her hair down in sleek straight locks.

Following their night out, Camila took to social media to pen a touching tribute to her “Riverdale” co-star beau.

“I remember the day @melton told me about this project. we were still just friends then. he hadn’t even been cast yet. they hadn’t even started casting. all he told me was ‘i’m going to play this role, i am daniel bae.’,” she began.

“Aside from having the biggest heart out of anyone i know, his passion and tenacity are part of the reason i fell in love with him,” she continued. “Watching him throw his entire heart and soul into this story of love taught me a lot about the kind of person he is. i’m probably sharing too much, but before we started dating he’d often get mad at me for trying to bring logic into love. ”

“He taught me that love doesn’t have an explanation, it either exists or it doesn’t. it was his vulnerability not only as an actor, but also as a man, that taught me that valuable message, one that is so relevant to this film. i’m so proud of you charles, and so grateful to have witnessed this beautiful journey of yours. can’t wait for the world to see what you’re capable of ♥️ happy premiere day!! #thesunisalsoastar,” she concluded.

