Camilla Luddington & Matthew Alan Welcome Baby Boy – Find Out His Name

Camilla Luddington and Matthew Alan welcomed their new baby boy recently.

The “Grey’s Anatomy” alum posted about the happy news on Instagram, sharing a snap in the hospital where she holds her son, and revealing that they named him Lucas.

“After what felt like a year long third trimester… it finally happened!! Matt and I are SOOO happy to announce the birth of our sweet baby BOY Lucas, otherwise known as my little lion (shoutout to Leo’s!)” the caption reads in part.

The actress spoke to People about giving birth during a pandemic.

“Our family has been isolating since March (amid the coronavirus pandemic), which has come with its own challenges, but the upside is that it gave us a lot of time to be able to prepare. Once I hit 37 weeks, I was willing him to come. Our bubble feels complete no that he’s here,” she told the publication.

This is the couple’s second child. They also share a 3-year-old daughter named Hayden.

The 36-year-old announced that she was expecting back in March, sharing a cute snap showing off her bump with a Cinderella character pointing at her stomach.

“Me: “I’m just gonna do a super casual pregnancy announcement.”

Also me: “I NEED PRINCESSES!!!!!!” Okay so… Matt and I are so happy to fiiiiinally post after months of “hiding” that i am pregnant! We are beyond excited to add to our little family and give Hayden a sibling. And yes, I’ve been away a lot from social media the past few months because OMGGGG the exhaustion and OMGGGGGG the morning (read: alllllll day) sickness. Have I been (sick) mid filming at work? Yep! Oh the glamor of growing new humans. But in all seriousness, we feel so lucky and I can’t wait to bring you guys along for the remaining months of this baby #2 journey!! *Shout out to the one and only Cinderella for helping me with this pic yesterday,” the caption reads.

Congrats to the happy family.

— Stephanie Swaim