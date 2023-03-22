Does Candiace Dillard Bassett Think Robyn Dixon Should Be Demoted On ‘RHOP’?

Candiace Dillard Bassett is spilling the tea!

During a recent episode of Access Hollywood’s “Housewives Nightcap,” Candiace opened up about the jaw-dropping drama that went down on “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Thailand.”

Candiace also shared her hot take on the controversy surrounding her “The Real Housewives of Potomac” co-star Robyn Dixon after she kept her husband’s alleged cheating scandal a secret while filming the hit Bravo show.

“For me I have always given 100% so it did hurt to learn that someone who seemed to be preaching about giving 100% was giving 2% … and then hiding things with her friends to make my family and my husband to look like a predator, when he’s clearly not … so I have a lot of feelings about it,” she explained.

When asked if she believes Robyn should be demoted to “friend of” on the series, Candiace shared, “It would be a sad day to say goodbye to any of us.”

The new season of “RHUGT” debuts on Peacock March 23.