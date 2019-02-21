Cara Delevingne & Gigi Hadid Look Totally Different Without Eyebrows In Prada Fashion Show

Brow-free and beautiful!

Cara Delevingne and Gigi Hadid pulled off an avant-garde makeup look at Prada’s Milan Fashion Week runway show on Thursday.

While strutting down the catwalk in the fashion house’s Fall/Winter 2019/2020 looks, the models covered up their eyebrows – appearing from a distance as if they’d shaved them off entirely.

The makeup moment was especially daring for Cara – who is famous for her bushy brows – but the Brit rocked it with total confidence. Gigi also made the most of her muted features, serving face as she walked down the runway.

In addition to Cara and Gigi, Kaia Gerber also strutted her stuff sans brows – and looked great doing it.

After the show, the ladies attended a Prada dinner; and although they changed into cozier clothes, they kept their fierce makeup look intact.

What do you think of Cara, Gigi and Kaia’s look?