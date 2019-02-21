Cara Delevingne & Gigi Hadid Look Totally Different Without Eyebrows In Prada Fashion Show

Brow-free and beautiful!

Cara Delevingne and Gigi Hadid pulled off an avant-garde makeup look at Prada’s Milan Fashion Week runway show on Thursday.

While strutting down the catwalk in the fashion house’s Fall/Winter 2019/2020 looks, the models covered up their eyebrows – appearing from a distance as if they’d shaved them off entirely.

Cara Delevingne walks the runway at the Prada show at Milan Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2019/20 on February 21, 2019. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)

The makeup moment was especially daring for Cara – who is famous for her bushy brows – but the Brit rocked it with total confidence. Gigi also made the most of her muted features, serving face as she walked down the runway.

In addition to Cara and Gigi, Kaia Gerber also strutted her stuff sans brows – and looked great doing it.

Kaia Gerber walks the runway at the Prada show at Milan Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2019/20 on February 21, 2019. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)

After the show, the ladies attended a Prada dinner; and although they changed into cozier clothes, they kept their fierce makeup look intact.

What do you think of Cara, Gigi and Kaia’s look?

Cara Delevingne and Gigi Hadid attend the dinner after the Prada Show during Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2019/20 on February 21, 2019. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images for Prada)