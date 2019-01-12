Cara Delevingne Says She Lost 50,000 Followers After Speaking Out Against R. Kelly

Loud and proud! Cara Delevingne would rather speak her mind and lose fans than keep quiet about hot-button topics.

The model and actress revealed that her Instagram numbers took a sharp dip after she denounced R. Kelly in a blistering post this week. According to Cara, more than 50,000 people unfollowed her on the social media platform in the wake of her candid remarks.

Cara doubled down in a new message on Friday, explaining why she has no regrets and intends to continue participating in the conversation more vocally than ever.

WATCH: R. Kelly’s Estranged Daughter Calls Him A ‘Monster’

“This is me realizing I lost more than 50,000 followers yesterday after posting about @rkelly,” she wrote, captioning photos of herself with an expression of mock disbelief.

“Every time I say something real, something I truly believe, something others may think of as controversial, something that makes people think and ask questions, I lose followers,” she added. “The followers I lose clearly don’t agree with what I have to say, people that support the ideas and actions of others who are moving backwards and not forwards.”

The 26-year-old signed off with a vow to keep moving ahead in her new mission.

“Goodbye silence and backwards followers, hello confrontation and forward thinkers. It’s going to be a loud year,” she concluded.

On Thursday, Cara shared her thoughts on the bombshell Lifetime documentary “Surviving R. Kelly,” which brought long-standing allegations of abuse and predatory behavior against the “Ignition” singer to new light. For Cara, the series motivated her to voice support for the multiple accusers while slamming R. Kelly as a “monster” who “feeds [off] power.”

WATCH: R. Kelly Denies Sexual Misconduct Allegations In New Song ‘I Admit’

“I finished the Surviving R Kelly documentary last night and I am so shocked and outraged at how long this has gone on. My heart goes out to all the victims of his emotional and physical abuse and their families,” Cara wrote.

The “Suicide Squad” star acknowledged her own indirect role in the scandal and reflected on how she could have taken a stand earlier.

“I knew of the allegations but failed to try and understand the severity of the situation,” she confessed. “I still continued to listen to his music. Stop separating art from the artist, just because he sings like an angel, doesn’t mean he is one.”

Cara also applauded John Legend, Jada Pinkett Smith and other stars who have spoken out against the singer, and others, including Lady Gaga, who expressed remorse for previously collaborating with him.

Kelly has consistently denied the accusations, and his attorney told Access in a statement that the musician has “not committed any crime.”

Cara may have alienated a section of her fanbase, but it seems many are still on board with what she has to say. Her most recent post has garnered more than 2 million likes.

— Erin Biglow