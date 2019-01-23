Cardi B is headed to sin city!

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper landed her first-ever Las Vegas residency, which will kick off in Spring 2019 at a new day and night club called KAOS.

According to the Associated Press, the amphitheater-style club is set to open its doors in April as part of the $690 million renovation of the Palms Casino Resort.

New performance-enhancing features have been added to the remodel, including a 360-degree rotating DJ booth!

It’s definitely been a busy year for Cardi! Not only did she land the Las Vegas residency, she also had a couple show-stopping career highlights, including being nominated for five Grammys including Album of the Year and Song of the Year.

At the award show, “I Like It” hitmaker is set to perform and will take center stage along with Janelle Monáe, Camila Cabello, and Kacey Musgraves.

We can’t wait to see her take Vegas by storm come April – and if anyone is going to get some use out of the 360-degree DJ booth, it’s Bardi Cardi!