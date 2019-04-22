Cardi B & Offset Look Loved Up On Easter Together!

Cardi B, Offset and their daughter Kulture looked like one big happy family on Easter Sunday!

The “I Like It” rapper took to Instagram on Sunday to post a family portrait celebrating the holiday.

“Happy Easter from mines to yours,” she captioned a photo of her and Offset holding baby Kulture.

Cardi was rocking a pink ombré dress with white ruffled detailing and a white heel, while Offset looked casual in a blue polo and black pants for the family outing.

Baby Kulture looked as sweet as ever in a pink floral dress with a big white flower headband.

Offset shared a cute video from the day on his Instagram Story of Kulture finally saying “Dada.”

“Yes finally,” he said about the video of his daughter imitating him.

Last weekend, the couple performed together at the Revolve Festival in Coachella Valley, where they shared a kiss onstage!

“Babe why we starting to move the same?” Cardi captioned the video of her and her man performing their new song “Clout.”

Happy to see this family is still going strong! Okurrr!

WATCH: Cardi B & Offset Get Romantic On Their Most Over-The-Top Vacation Yet