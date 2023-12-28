Cardi B Seemingly Shuts Down Speculation That She & Offset Are Back Together

Cardi B is making it clear that she’s still single.

The rapper, 31, liked a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, denying that she and her estranged husband Offset are back together.

Celebrity gossip account Thee Pop Feed reported on Dec. 26 that the former couple reconciled, prompting one user to comment back with a clip from “Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta.”

“You just made that up,” the clip said.

Cardi did not respond to the post, but she did give it a like, seemingly confirming that she and Offset are still separated.

The “Bodak Yellow” artist revealed in an Instagram Live on Dec. 11 that she and the Migos rapper had gone their separate ways. Cardi and Offset tied the knot in 2017, and share two kids together: daughter Kulture, 5, and son Wave, 2.

The split confirmation came just days after fans noticed that they both unfollowed each other on Instagram.