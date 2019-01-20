Tomi Lahren isn’t a member of the Bardi Gang.

Following Cardi’s outspoken takedown of Trump and the government shutdown, Lahren sounded off on Twitter.

“Looks like @iamcardib is the latest genius political mind to endorse the Democrats. HA! Keep it up, guys! #MAGA2020,” she wrote.

Cardi clapped back, quote Tweeting her and saying, “leave me alone I will dog walk you.” According to Urban Dictionary, dog walk is slang for beating someone up.

But Tomi didn’t back down saying, “I’m sure you would. Still doesn’t make your political rambling any less moronic #BuildthatWall.”

Cardi had a blistering response, claiming Tomi is “blinded by racism.”

“You’re so blinded with racism that you don’t even realize the decisions the president you root for is destroying the country you claim to love so much .You are a perfect example on no matter how educated or smart you think you are you still a SHEEP!,” she said.

It didn’t stop there… The rapper seemed to stop responding to Lahren, but did respond to another Twitter user who said, “@iamcardib you gonna pay for my insurance? And do I get to pick my doctor and my own plan?”

“Im paying about 4 million in taxes this year so most likely I am paying for your insurance …. That’s if your favorite president don’t take my tax money for his wall Mr white bread,” she said.

Tomi saw the “Bartier Cardi” rapper’s response and quote tweeted it saying, “You do realize these high taxes you complain about are the bedrock of the Democratic Party, right? IF you want lower taxes and more economic freedom, beware of the party you are rooting for.”

But Lahren wasn’t finished, she went on to quote tweet a message from Alexandria Ocascio-Cortez, telling the Democrat that she thinks’s Cardi is smarter than her.

“Aren’t you the same girl who whines about Trump inciting violence? Now you applaud it because it’s against a female conservative you disagree with politically? Convenient. P.S. I do fully acknowledge @iamcardib is smarter than YOU,” she said.

The intense Twitter feud comes after Cardi called into question President Trump and the government shutdown in an Instagram video.

“This sh** is really f***ing serious, bro. this sh** is crazy, like, our country is in a hellhole right now, all for a f***ing wall and we really need to take this serious. I feel like we need to take some action. I don’t know what type of action, bitch, because this not what I do. But, bitch, I’m scared,” she said in part.

Are you Team Tomi or Team Cardi?

— Stephanie Swaim