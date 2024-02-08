Carey Mulligan, America Ferrera & More Stun At Chanel Event (Exclusive)

The Chanel Watches and Fine Jewelry flagship store’s grand opening brought out all the A-listers to New York City!

Michelle Williams, Katie Holmes, America Ferrera and Lori Harvey are just some of the stars who dazzled in the stunning jewelry.

The store marks Chanel’s first U.S. boutique dedicated to fine jewelry and watches.

Access Hollywood exclusively talked to all the stars on the red carpet and Carey Mulligan joked Bradley is now her emergency contact after he took her to the emergency room once.

“He’s my contact for loads of things. He’s my like pizza contact. He’s a good person to have on your speed dial,” she said.

At the event, Kerry Washington also gushed over America’s Oscar nomination.

“I am proud of the Academy for nominating somebody who so deserves to be nominated,” she told Access.

The Chanel Watches and Fine Jewelry store is located on New York’s Fifth Avenue in Midtown’s landmark 1921 Crown Building.