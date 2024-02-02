Carl Weathers, ‘Rocky’ & ‘The Mandalorian’ Star, Dead At 76

Hollywood is mourning the loss of a treasured movie and TV icon. Carl Weathers, known for his role as Apollo Creed in the original “Rocky” films, has died at age 76.

Weathers’ family confirmed the sad news in a statement on Feb. 2, revealing that he had passed away “peacefully in his sleep” the previous day and that loved ones were “deeply saddened” over the loss.

“Carl was an exceptional human being who lived an extraordinary life,” the statement continued. “Through his contributions to film, television, the arts and sports, he has left an indelible mark and is recognized worldwide and across generations. He was a beloved brother, father, grandfather, partner and friend.”

In addition to the “Rocky” franchise, Weathers appeared alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger in the 1987 classic “Predator” and, more recently, in the “Star Wars” spinoff series “The Mandalorian.”

He was an NFL pro before launching his acting career, which spanned five decades and more than 75 on-screen appearances. His other memorable work includes the Adam Sandler comedy “Happy Gilmore” and voicing Combat Carl in the “Toy Story” franchise.