Carlee Russell’s Ex-Boyfriend Speaks Out After She Admits Kidnapping Hoax: ‘We Are Disgusted’

Carlee Russell’s now-former boyfriend has broken his silence on her kidnapping hoax.

Thomar Latrell Simmons spoke out hours after an attorney for the Alabama nursing student issued a statement on her behalf that confirmed she had not been abducted as she previously claimed.

“Carlee’s actions created hurt, confusion, and dishonesty. I was made aware of the false narrative after coming to the defense of my ex Carlee Russell,” he wrote in part on Instagram. “Myself and my family’s nature was to react in love, and genuine concern. We are disgusted from the outcome of this entire situation.”

Simmons had previously defended Russell against “cyberbullying” and shared in his newest post that he felt “blindsided” after her bombshell confession, noting that despite the continued investigation he now feels “closure with this situation.”

Hoover Police Chief Nicholas C. Derzis read the statement from Russell’s attorney in a press conference on Monday, in which the 26-year-old admitted that “no kidnapping” had taken place.

“My client did not see a baby on the side of the road. My client did not leave the Hoover area when she was identified as a missing person,” the statement continued.

Russell made national headlines earlier this month after calling 911 and a family member to report an unaccompanied toddler walking along the highway in a diaper. Authorities arrived at the location to find Russell’s car still running with her personal items inside, but she was not seen again until returning to her parents’ house two days later. The alleged child was never accounted for.

A wide-ranging search for Russell took place over the 49 hours she was missing, and police said she claimed to detectives that she was taken and held captive during that time before allegedly escaping through the woods.

The newest development comes days after authorities told reporters in an earlier conference that they were unable to corroborate most of Russell’s initial statements.

Per NBC News, investigators determined through Russell’s cell phone data that prior to her disappearance she had conducted online searches related to Amber alerts, the movie “Taken” and how to steal money from a cash register without being caught.

Russell’s lawyer further said in Monday’s statement that Russell didn’t have “any help” during the incident.

“This was a single act done by herself,” the statement continued. “My client was not with anyone or any hotel with anyone from the time she was missing. My client apologizes for her actions to this community, the volunteers who were searching for her, to the Hoover Police department and other agencies as well, [and] to her friends and family.”

Russell went on to ask for “forgiveness and prayers” as she “addresses her issues and attempts to move forward,” the statement continued, adding that she “made a mistake.”

Derzis said during the conference that his department has plans to speak with the district attorney about potential criminal charges. As of Tuesday, no charges have been filed.