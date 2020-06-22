Carly Pearce and Michael Ray Split After Less Than A Year Of Marriage

Carly Pearce and Michael Ray are ending their marriage after eight months.

The “Every Little Thing” singer-songwriter filed for divorce from Michael on Friday, their reps confirmed to PEOPLE exclusively.

“This was a hard decision. It wasn’t something she wanted to have to do,” a source close to Carly told PEOPLE. “This hasn’t been a quarantine realization — it was a last resort.”

RELATED: Carly Pearce Gushes Over Wedding To Michael Ray

The couple last appeared onstage together on June 6, when they did a virtual concert from the Grand Ole Opry. During their performance, Carly’s duet partner from her No. 1 hit, “I Hope You’re Happy Now”, sat between them.

The split news comes amid a global pandemic, and up until recently Carly, 30, and Michael, 32, appeared to be in good spirits as they split their time between their home in Nashville and their parents’ residences. Carly’s parents reside in coastal Alabama.

According to her most recent Instagram post, Carly is back in Nashville where she’s been celebrating the success of her record with Lee Brice with friends.

This is the first marriage for both and they don’t have any children. Carly and Michael got married on Oct. 6, 2019, on a Nashville-area farm in front of about 100 family members and friends. They duo had gotten engaged in December 2018 after dating for about 6 months.

In a recent interview with Access Hollywood, Carly shared that their love was instantaneous and she ended up writing a love story for Michael after 3 days. The country songstress told Access Hollywood about the process of co-writing “Heart’s Going Out Of Its Mind,” a love song off her forthcoming sophomore album, days after her first romantic hangout with the “Her World Or Mine” crooner, and she shared that she first got Michael’s attention by sliding into his DMs.

PHOTOS: ACM Awards 2019: Red Carpet Arrivals