Carson Daly’s Baby Daughter Adorably Crashes Live ‘Today’ Show Segment

Carson Daly’s daughter seems to be already following in her dad’s footsteps.

The “Today” show host was adorably interrupted by his baby girl Goldie while in the middle of his live entertainment news segment while filming the show remotely from his home.

Goldie’s voice can be heard during his report, saying, “Da-da, da-da” before she popped into the video to the excitement of his co-hosts Al Roker, Craig Melvin, Hoda Kotb and Sheinelle Jones.

Carson asks his daughter, “Did you just walk in here by yourself?” She responds saying, “Yeah!”

Goldie decided to stop by #PopStart with dad Carson Daly! 🤗 pic.twitter.com/lbm5vbYHoR — TODAY (@TODAYshow) January 3, 2022

The proud dad finished up the segment with the help of his almost 2-year-old daughter who held up some of the graphics including a photo of John Travolta.

Goldie must be a natural in front of the camera, she sweetly waved goodbye and blew kisses at the end of his report.

Carson Daly and his wife Siri welcomed their daughter at the start of the pandemic in March 2020.

But this birthing experience was different than the couple’s first three children. Due to new regulations because of the coronavirus pandemic, Carson shared that his wife was alone for the majority of her labor.

“Daly Planet Exclusive! Carson & Siri Daly (Hi! That’s us!) along with proud siblings Jackson James (11) Etta Jones (7) and London Rose (5) are beyond thrilled to announce the arrival of Goldie Patricia Daly!” The “Today Show” co-host wrote on his Instagram account, alongside a photo of he and his wife donning surgical masks while holding their newborn daughter. “She was born at 4:08pm (ET) coming in at 8.2lbs & 20 inches long. Go Go and mom are doing great.”

The 48-year-old gave a special shout-out to the medical team that helped his wife safely give birth, and acknowledged the staff’s ongoing struggles amid the coronavirus pandemic.



“The Daly family wants to send a special shout out to the incredibly brave & selfless medical staff at our hospital in New York and also the many courageous people on the front lines of this dreadful virus.

We thank God not only for the safe birth of our daughter, but for their tireless work attending to so many in need. It is a bittersweet event for us as we are extremely grateful, but also mindful of this unparalleled time in our history.”

“We appreciate your well wishes and ask that you join us in praying for the many suffering around the world. God Bless you all.”