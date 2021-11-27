Casey Affleck & Girlfriend Caylee Cowan Go Instagram Official After PDA Photos: ‘She Is MY Love’

Casey Affleck is off the market.

The Oscar winner and girlfriend Caylee Cowan made their relationship Instagram official on Thanksgiving, just days after paparazzi snapped photos of them sharing PDA while out and about in Los Angeles.

Casey, 46, shared a series of Instagram photos from a Thanksgiving blood drive on behalf of his community baseball team and included a selfie with Caylee in the post. The actor revealed in his caption that despite his significant other’s nerves about the process she still swung for the fences.

“@cayleecowan showed up. She is not on the Love’s active roster, but she is MY Love, and she ALWAYS shows up when it counts,” he wrote in part. “However Caylee is usually unenthused about needles, blood, etc, and though she believably feigned nonchalance all the way to the donation location, once on the table with her sleeve rolled up, she was overheard quietly asking a staff member, ‘Is there a chance I might die?'”

Caylee clearly appreciated the shoutout, replying, “I love you so much” in the comment section.

The 23-year-old “Willy’s Wonderland” actress also shared a solo post on her own Instagram page from her and Casey’s donation, urging fans to follow her lead and do their part to give back during the holidays.



Casey was previously married to Joaquin Phoenix’s sister, Summer, from 2006 to 2017. The former couple shares sons Indiana, 17, and Atticus, 13. Following his and Summer’s split, Casey was linked to actress Floriana Lima. They never publicly confirmed their breakup but appear to have parted ways, given his and Caylee’s new romance.

The “Manchester by the Sea” star also made headlines in recent years as previously settled lawsuits stemming from harassment allegations against him resurfaced amid the #MeToo movement.

Casey spoke out about the case in a 2018 interview with the Associated Press, saying the situation was “really embarrassing” and despite not agreeing with the claims he “wanted to try to make it right.”

