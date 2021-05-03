Cat Cora’s Wife Nicole Ehrlich Files For Divorce After 3 Years (Reports)

It’s over for “Iron Chef” Cat Cora and wife Nicole Ehrlich.

According to documents obtained by The Blast, Nicole, 45, filed a petition in Los Angeles courts on Friday. The record producer exec and Cat, 54, tied the knot in April 2018 during an intimate ceremony attended by close friends and family.

At the time, Cora told US Weekly, “Today was such a magical day. I married the love of my life, Nicole Ehrlich, in front of all of our family and closest friends. To share our love and commitment to one another, alongside our six sons, was a dream come true. We couldn’t have asked for a more perfect day!”

Jennifer shares two sons with ex Rosa, while Cat shares four sons, Zoran, Caje, Nash and Thatcher, with ex-wife Jennifer Cora. Cat and Jennifer called it quits in 2015 after two years of marriage and 17 total years together.

Cat told PEOPLE at the time, “It is with great sadness, that after 17 years, a tremendous amount work, careful consideration and heavy hearts, my wife and I have mutually decided to no longer remain married. In love, there is a season, a reason and a lifetime.”

Access Hollywood has reached out to Cat and Nicole’s reps for comment.

