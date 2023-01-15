Cate Blanchett Reveals Julia Roberts Gave Her Mouthwash At Critics Choice Awards!

No bad breath here for Cate Blanchett!

Cate Blanchett took home the Critics Choice Award on Sunday for Best Actress and during her speech she let it slip that not only was she not expecting the award, it wasn’t the first gift she’d gotten that night.

“I really did not expect to be standing here,” Cate shared through giggles. “This is this second award of the evening. Julia Roberts earlier presented me with a bottle of mouthwash. Thank you, Julia. “

Julia was seen in the audience busting into laughter over Cate’s big reveal.

Shoutout to Julia for supporting a fellow lady in need – and that turned out to be the theme of Cate’s entire speech.

She went on to point out that there was no need for these award shows, but instead she’d like to give a shoutout to all the female actors working hard out there.

“It’s extremely arbitrary considering how many extraordinary performances that have been by women not only in this room but, you know… the extraordinary creative conversation. I can’t believe I’m up here. This is ridiculous. I am so old,” she said as she laughed.

“Why don’t we just say there is a whole raft of female performances that are in concert and in dialogue with one an another. And stop the televised horse race of it all. Can I tell you, every single woman… in television, film, advertising, tampon commercials, whatever. You are doing amazing work that is inspiring me continually. Thank you. I share this with you all.”

