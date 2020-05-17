Catelynn Baltierra Shares Touching Photos Of Daughter Carly’s Birth 11 Years Ago From Her ‘Teen Mom’ Years

Catelynn Baltierra is looking back and reflecting on when she gave birth to her daughter, Carolyn aka Carly 11 years ago. Catelynn shared a photo on her Instagram account where she and her then teenage-boyfriend, Tyler Baltierra are holding their newborn daughter, Carolyn. The two are smiling as they cuddle up and cradle their newborn baby. Not long after this snap was taken, the two young parents gave their daughter up for adoption, a difficult moment that was captured in the reality series that made them famous, “16 and Pregnant.”

Catelynn, now 28, wrote alongside the sweet black-and-white photo, “Blows my mind that she’s going to be 11 tomorrow #alwaysinmyheart❤️ .”

While Catelynn and Tyler made the decision to give their daughter up for adoption, they still see her and work with her adoptive parents to arrange visits. Fans got a peek at a reunion with Carly on last season’s “Teen Mom OG,” but Catelynn told E! News that this season things may be different.

“Carly is getting older and she’s about to be 11 and it’s gotten to a point where her parents want to keep her private, which we respect,” Catelynn explained. “But another part of it is that she’s older and she’s going to be explaining to her friends what her adoption story looks like from her view of it. I think it’s important for her to be able to share with people going through it and share her story.”

“And her parents aren’t on a TV show and they like to have a private life, which I completely understand and it just comes from respecting their wishes and what they see for Carly and Carly’s future and her being able to tell her own story when she’s ready,” The Conquering Chaos author continued.

Time certainly flies – we also can’t believe it’s been 11 years since “Teen Mom” entered our lives. Catelynn and Tyler have gone on to have happy lives on reality TV. The duo married in 2015 and share two daughters, Novalee, 5, and Vaeda, 1.

