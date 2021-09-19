Cedric The Entertainer Takes Funny Crack At Prince Charles In Recap Of Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Oprah Interview

Cedric the Entertainer used the 2021 Emmy Award stage on Sunday to have a little fun and take a couple funny jabs at the royal family.

While recapping some of the biggest shows of the year, Cedric shined the spotlight on Oprah’s bombshell interview with real-life royals Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

“As great as ‘The Crown’, is it pales in comparison to the real monarchy….oooo I mean that Oprah interview with Prince Harry and Megan. That was the real tea right there, wasn’t it!?”

Cedric then took some jabs at the royal family, sharing how he was surprised to hear that they reportedly questioned Harry and Meghan’s son Archie’s skin tone prior to his being born.

“Meghan must put it on that boy because he renounced his throne quicker than Eddie Murphy in ‘Coming to America,’ and I can’t believe they were talking about little Archie. How dark that little baby gonna be. They need little Archie! Charles can’t dance, who else going to teach them how to TikTok I can just see it now, baby Archie with the queen, like come on Gammy,” Cedric shared.

Cedric then jumped into a dance and showed off just how he imagined Queen Elizabeth and Archie would make a TikTok.

“The whole crown behind them like, “Ok your majesty, I see you,” Cedric added.

While Meghan and Harry weren’t at the award show to respond to the jokes, the cast of the “The Crown” was eyed sharing some shy smiles over Cedric’s funnies.