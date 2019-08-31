Celebrities And Royal Fans Remember Princess Diana On 22nd Anniversary Of Her Death

It’s been 22 years since Princess Diana tragically passed away in a car accident that left the entire world in mourning.
On August 31st, 1997, The Princess of Wales died when her driver was attempting to flee paparazzi when their car crashed in the Pont de l’Alma tunnel in Paris.
Prince William and Prince Harry will always have their legendary mom close to their hearts. A royal insider told US Weekly that the royal brothers are expected to rekindle their bond by honoring their late mom for this anniversary of her tragic death. “They talk about the little things about Diana that made them laugh,” the insider explains.
Still two decades later, her sons aren’t the only ones remember her life. Celebrities, journalists and royal fans are honoring the international icon and activist.
Actress Jamie Lee Curtis reflected on her personal experience with Royal Highness while she was filming the sequel to “A Fish Called Wanda.”
I met her Royal Highness, Princess Diana when I was shooting the sequel to A Fish Called Wanda. The truth is I didn’t meet her. She was to visit our set deep in the gardens of Pinewood Studios with her children and we waited for her all morning and then when we took a break midday, I raced via golf cart to my dressing room to use the restroom. While I was in there someone came knocking on my door saying that Princess Diana and her children had arrived on set and as I raced back in the golf cart, they were already walking away. The next day I wrote her a note explaining my nature break and how disappointed I was not to tell her, in person, how much I admired her. A hand delivered letter from Kensington Palace, on her stationary, came the next day thanking me for mine and understanding completely the need for nature to take it’s course. We exchanged a hope that we would get to meet in the future. Later that summer I heard about her shocking death. I remember turning off the television knowing what the media was going to do. I picked up a book on meditation which was next to my bed by Joseph Goldstein and Jack Kornfeld. In it it said that at the time of death, people who try to live mindfully, ask themselves only two questions. Did I learn to live wisely? Did I love well? I thought about her and her life and the choices she made and how brave she was, how she reached out to that young man with AIDS before anyone did, the mine fields, mental health and so much more and how much she loved her children, the image of them running into her outstretched arms after a long trip. It gave me comfort that although her life was short, it was complete. She was a great role model for me. An example to live by. I honor her today.
Katie Couric shared a video of her special news report with Tom Brokaw while covering the funeral of Diana and how the Princess’ death impacted her life. The journalist’s husband was in the midst of his battle with colon cancer and while she admits it was a stressful time in her life, Diana’s legacy is still living on in her thoughts.
🖤Remembering Princess Diana🖤 I’ll never forget where I was when I heard that Princess Diana was critically injured in a car accident in Paris. It was the end of August 1997, and I was at our home in Millbrook, New York. My husband, Jay, was in the middle of his battle with colon cancer, and it was an incredibly stressful time. When the news broke, I spent hours glued to the TV in our family room, waiting for any bit of information. I was so upset and holding my breath like the rest of the world. But eventually, Brian Williams announced she had died. I was devastated. I hopped on a plane to cover the funeral. Although I was reporting on what was going on, I too was mourning Princess Diana. Now, 22 years after that tragic car accident, Diana is preserved in our memories: young, vibrant, and still figuring out who she was as she entered a new, exciting and probably nerve-racking period in her life. So much lost potential, but so many indelible images of a woman — loving her boys and finding her purpose, as well as herself. And in death, as in life, inspiring all of us to do the same. #princessdiana #restinpeace #rememberingdiana #msnbc
“Dancing with the Stars” judge Bruno Tonioli shared his sentiments.
22 years today… Remembering the beautiful mother and global icon #princessdiana. pic.twitter.com/pv3WnFIrYC
Fans around the world are remembering her life as a hands-on mother, humanitarian and rulebreaker of traditional royal protocols, from her fashion choices to being outspoken over issues that she was passionate about.
The British Red Cross paid tribute in a video honoring her work with the organization for 14 years.
22 years after her death, we pay tribute to #PrincessDiana‘s humanitarian work with the Red Cross both in the UK and abroad. pic.twitter.com/sNkhMKihD6
Acorn Hospice which she opened in 1988 also paid tribute along with many others.
Today we remember the very wonderful Princess Diana who did so much for so many ♥️
We were honoured to have our first hospice opened by Diana in 1988 #PrincessDiana pic.twitter.com/6YhYldysNE
