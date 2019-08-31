Celebrities And Royal Fans Remember Princess Diana On 22nd Anniversary Of Her Death

It’s been 22 years since Princess Diana tragically passed away in a car accident that left the entire world in mourning.

On August 31st, 1997, The Princess of Wales died when her driver was attempting to flee paparazzi when their car crashed in the Pont de l’Alma tunnel in Paris.

Prince William and Prince Harry will always have their legendary mom close to their hearts. A royal insider told US Weekly that the royal brothers are expected to rekindle their bond by honoring their late mom for this anniversary of her tragic death. “They talk about the little things about Diana that made them laugh,” the insider explains.

Still two decades later, her sons aren’t the only ones remember her life. Celebrities, journalists and royal fans are honoring the international icon and activist.

Actress Jamie Lee Curtis reflected on her personal experience with Royal Highness while she was filming the sequel to “A Fish Called Wanda.”

Katie Couric shared a video of her special news report with Tom Brokaw while covering the funeral of Diana and how the Princess’ death impacted her life. The journalist’s husband was in the midst of his battle with colon cancer and while she admits it was a stressful time in her life, Diana’s legacy is still living on in her thoughts.

“Dancing with the Stars” judge Bruno Tonioli shared his sentiments.

22 years today… Remembering the beautiful mother and global icon #princessdiana. pic.twitter.com/pv3WnFIrYC — Bruno Tonioli (@BrunoTonioli) August 31, 2019

Fans around the world are remembering her life as a hands-on mother, humanitarian and rulebreaker of traditional royal protocols, from her fashion choices to being outspoken over issues that she was passionate about.

The British Red Cross paid tribute in a video honoring her work with the organization for 14 years.

22 years after her death, we pay tribute to #PrincessDiana‘s humanitarian work with the Red Cross both in the UK and abroad. pic.twitter.com/sNkhMKihD6 — British Red Cross (@BritishRedCross) August 31, 2019

Acorn Hospice which she opened in 1988 also paid tribute along with many others.

Today we remember the very wonderful Princess Diana who did so much for so many ♥️ We were honoured to have our first hospice opened by Diana in 1988 #PrincessDiana pic.twitter.com/6YhYldysNE — Acorns Hospice (@AcornsHospice) August 31, 2019