Celebrity Life Coach & Motivational Speaker Ed Mylett Gets His Own TV Show

Best-selling author, entrepreneur, and inspirational speaker Ed Mylett is getting his own talk show!

Mylett, whose new book “The Power of One More: The Ultimate Guide to Happiness and Success” quickly climbed to #1 on The Wall Street Journal’s bestseller list, is highly sought after by entrepreneurs, celebrities, and world leaders for his life strategist skills.

The new half-hour talk show, which is part of an exclusive deal with streaming site Nosey, will give everyday people the chance to sit down with Mylett, one-on-one, to overcome crossroads and challenges in their lives, paving the way for real change and a better future.

After listening to guests’ stories, Mylett will dig deeper to discover the root of the issue. Mylett will then coach his guests on how to move forward, ensuring they both feel empowered and have the skills and the confidence to create long-lasting, positive change in their lives.

“Ed’s life experiences, positive energy and unique ability to create a natural connection with people from all walks of life, make this series riveting and insightful for the audience,” said Tracie Wilson, Executive Vice President of NBCUniversal Syndication Studios & E! News. “We are committed to creating a wide breadth of content while broadening our distribution platforms and we are thrilled to work with our partners at Nosey on ’Change with Ed Mylett.’”

“Change with Ed Mylett” is produced and distributed by NBCUniversal Syndication Studios and Stamford Media Center Productions. Access Hollywood is also part of NBCUniversal.

The complete series drops on August 22nd on Nosey’s free streaming app.

— Hayley Santaflorentina