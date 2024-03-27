Celebrity Trainer Gunnar Peterson Reveals 4-Year-Old Daughter Has Leukemia

Celebrity trainer Gunnar Peterson is coming forward with devastating family news.

The fitness guru’s 4-year-old daughter, Monroe Vivian, is battling cancer. Gunnar revealed the youngster’s condition in an emotional Instagram post on March 27, explaining that Monroe had experienced symptoms including a fever and an intermittent cough that he and his wife initially thought were “typical kid stuff.”

Once they spotted unexplained bruising on her legs, however, she was taken to the hospital, where Gunnar said doctors discovered troubling results in her bloodwork.

“She has AML leukemia. How the f*#! did we get here?!?!” he wrote, sharing that Monroe underwent testing and treatments that included a bone marrow biopsy, transfusions, spinal taps and chemotherapy. In addition, Gunnar noted that Monroe is a Make-A-Wish candidate.

AML stands for acute myelogenous leukemia, which the American Cancer Society website states forms in the bone marrow before often moving into the blood.

“Our Warrior Princess will crush this! She has even said it herself! Please hold our daughter, and our family-immediate and extended-in your hearts, thoughts, and prayers. As we are all aware; ‘you never know what someone is going through,'” Gunnar added in his post.

The trainer’s famous friends and clientele flooded the comment section with well wishes for Vivian and shared condolences for the family as they continue navigating their next steps.

Dwayne Johnson, Emma Heming Willis, Terry Crews, Savannah Chrisley and more all chimed in with kind words, while the extended Kardashian family including Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Kris Jenner offered heartfelt messages as well.

“G! Oh my heart!! I am so so so sorry for you and your family!! If there’s something I can say for certain, she’s a warrior just like her mommy and daddy!! G I’m here if you need anything! I love you and your family and im praying for you all!” Khloé shared.

Gunnar told followers that he will continue sharing “levity and fitness fodder” on his social pages in the meantime but promised to issue updates on Monroe’s situation as they come.

“Into the storm,” he wrote.