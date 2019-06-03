CFDA Awards 2019: Icon Honoree Jennifer Lopez Shows Off Her Insane Abs In Stunning Two-Piece Gown

Talk about a stylish night!

A-listers galore gathered at the Brooklyn Museum in New York City on Monday for the CFDA Awards, presented by stars including Hasan Minhaj and Jessica Williams.

While fashion and Hollywood’s biggest names all arrived on the red carpet in top ensembles, several stood out for good reason.

Jennifer Lopez is this year’s Fashion Icon Award recipient and arrived in a stunning, orange Ralph Lauren two-piece look alongside fiancé Alex Rodriguez. The couple paired their outfits with Harry Winston jewels for an added pop of bling.

In addition, famed costume designer Bob Mackie, best known for his over-the-top looks seen on Cher, Diana Ross and others over the years, has been chosen for the Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement Award.

