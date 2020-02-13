Chance The Rapper Is Hosting Nickelodeon’s 2020 Kids’ Choice Awards!

Grammy Award-winning musician Chance The Rapper is set to host this year’s Kids’ Choice Awards! The news was announced on Feb. 13, 2020 across all of Nickelodeon’s social media platforms by social media stars Annie and Hayley LeBlanc.

Chance could not be more excited for the ceremony!

“I’m honored to host this year’s Kids’ Choice Awards,” the rapper said in a press release. “I watched Nickelodeon growing up and now I get to slime some of my favorite people on stage. This is going to be a party that you won’t want to miss!”

But the 26-year-old musician is no newcomer to the Kids’ Choice Awards stage. Last year, Chance won “Favorite Collaboration” for the song “No Brainer” during a surprise appearance at the Nickelodeon award show in Chance’s hometown of Chicago.

As anyone who grew up watching Nickelodeon knows, the awards ceremony is always a slimy good time! The awards are voted on by Nickelodeon viewers and honor kids’ favorite stars across the worlds of film, television, music, sports and more. Winners receive an orange blimp figurine, while other guests and performers can get covered with the network’s trademark green slime.

The award show, which is scheduled for March 22nd, isn’t the only slime-tastic event Nickelodeon has planned. In the days leading up to the ceremony, Nickelodeon will host a two-day family-friendly music festival called “Slimefest.” The event will feature performances by JoJo Siwa, French Montana, Blanco Brown, and much more.

This year’s Kids’ Choice Awards nominees were also announced on Thursday. “Avengers: Endgame” leads the pack with 11 nominations; Taylor Swift is up next with five nominations; “Frozen 2,” “Henry Danger” and Lil Nas X received four nominations each.

One actor also made Kids’ Choice Awards history this year—with his nomination for Favorite Movie Actor for his role of Genie in “Aladdin,” Will Smith became the most nominated celebrity in Kids’ Choice Awards history, with a total of 29 noms.

Starting today, Nickelodeon fans can cast their ballots on the official Kids’ Choice Awards website!

Check out the full list of Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2020 nominees below:

TELEVISION:

FAVORITE KIDS TV SHOW

“A Series of Unfortunate Events”

“All That“

“BUNK’D“

“Henry Danger”

“Power Rangers Beast Morphers”

“Raven’s Home”

FAVORITE FAMILY TV SHOW

“Fuller House”

“Modern Family”

“Stranger Things”

“The Big Bang Theory”

“The Flash”

“Young Sheldon”

FAVORITE REALITY SHOW

“America’s Got Talent”

“American Ninja Warrior”

“America’s Funniest Home Videos”

“MasterChef Junior”

“The Masked Singer”

“The Voice”

FAVORITE TV HOST

Ellen DeGeneres (“Ellen’s Game of Games”)

John Cena (“Are You Smarter Than A 5th Grader”)

Nick Cannon (“The Masked Singer”)

Ryan Seacrest (“American Idol”)

Terry Crews (“America’s Got Talent”)

Tiffany Haddish (“Kids Say the Darndest Things”)

FAVORITE ANIMATED SERIES

“ALVINNN!!! and The Chipmunks”

“SpongeBob SquarePants”

“Teen Titans Go!”

“The Amazing World of Gumball”

“The Loud House”

“The Simpsons”

FAVORITE FEMALE TV STAR

Candace Cameron Bure (D.J. Tanner-Fuller, “Fuller House”)

Ella Anderson (Piper Hart, “Henry Danger”)

Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven, “Stranger Things”)

Peyton List (Emma Ross, “BUNK’D”)

Raven-Symoné (Raven Baxter, “Raven’s Home”)

Riele Downs (Charlotte Page, “Henry Danger”)

FAVORITE MALE TV STAR

Abraham Rodriguez (Nate Silva / Gold Ranger, “Power Rangers Beast Morphers”)

Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair, “Stranger Things”)

Jace Norman (Henry Hart / Kid Danger, “Henry Danger”)

Jim Parsons (Sheldon Cooper, “The Big Bang Theory”)

Joshua Bassett (Ricky, “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series”)

Karan Brar (Ravi Ross, “BUNK’D)”

FILM:

FAVORITE MOVIE

“Aladdin”

“Avengers: Endgame”

“Captain Marvel”

“Jumanji: The Next Level”

“Spider-Man: Far From Home”

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”

FAVORITE MOVIE ACTRESS

Angelina Jolie (Maleficent, “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil”)

Brie Larson (Carol Danvers / Captain Marvel, “Avengers: Endgame”)

Dove Cameron (Mal, “Descendants 3”)

Scarlett Johansson (Natasha Romanoff / Black Widow, “Avengers: Endgame”)

Taylor Swift (Bombalurina, “Cats”)

Zendaya (MJ, “Spider-Man: Far From Home”)

FAVORITE MOVIE ACTOR

Chris Evans (Steve Rogers / Captain America, “Avengers: Endgame”)

Chris Hemsworth (Thor, “Avengers: Endgame”; Agent H, “Men In Black: International”)

Dwayne Johnson (Hobbs, “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw”; Dr. Smolder Bravestone, “Jumanji: The Next Level”)

Kevin Hart (Franklin ‘Mouse’ Finbar, “Jumanji: The Next Level”)

Tom Holland (Peter Parker / Spider-Man, “Spider-Man: Far From Home”)

Will Smith (Genie, “Aladdin”)

FAVORITE SUPERHERO

Brie Larson (Captain Marvel, “Captain Marvel”; Captain Marvel, “Avengers: Endgame”)

Chris Evans (Captain America, “Avengers: Endgame”)

Chris Hemsworth (Thor, “Avengers: Endgame”)

Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man, “Avengers: Endgame”)

Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow, “Avengers: Endgame”)

Tom Holland (Spider-Man, “Spider-Man: Far From Home”; Spider-Man, “Avengers: Endgame”)

FAVORITE ANIMATED MOVIE

“Frozen 2”

“The Angry Birds Movie 2”

“The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part”

“The Lion King”

“The Secret Life of Pets 2”

“Toy Story 4”

FAVORITE FEMALE VOICE FROM AN ANIMATED MOVIE

Beyoncé (Nala, “The Lion King”)

Idina Menzel (Elsa, “Frozen 2”)

Kristen Bell (Anna, “Frozen 2”)

Tiffany Haddish (Daisy, “The Secret Life of Pets 2”; Queen Watevra Wa’Nabi, “The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part”)

FAVORITE MALE VOICE FROM AN ANIMATED MOVIE

Chris Pratt (Emmet Brickowski / Rex Dangervest, “The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part”)

Josh Gad (Olaf, “Frozen 2”)

Kevin Hart (Snowball, “The Secret Life of Pets 2”)

Tom Hanks (Woody, “Toy Story 4”)

MUSIC:

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST

Ariana Grande

Beyoncé

Billie Eilish

Katy Perry

Selena Gomez

Taylor Swift

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Lil Nas X

Marshmello

Post Malone

Shawn Mendes

FAVORITE MUSIC GROUP

BTS

Fall Out Boy

Jonas Brothers

Maroon 5

Panic! At The Disco

The Chainsmokers

FAVORITE SONG

“7 rings”- Ariana Grande

“bad guy”- Billie Eilish

“Memories”- Maroon 5

“Old Town Road”- Lil Nas X

“Sucker”- Jonas Brothers

“You Need To Calm Down”- Taylor Swift

FAVORITE MUSIC COLLABORATION

“10,000 Hours”- Justin Bieber & Dan + Shay

“I Don’t Care”- Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber

“ME!”- Taylor Swift, featuring Brendon Urie

“Old Town Road (Remix)”- Lil Nas X, featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

“Señorita”- Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello

“Sunflower”- Post Malone & Swae Lee

FAVORITE BREAKOUT NEW ARTIST

City Girls

DaBaby

Lewis Capaldi

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Megan Thee Stallion

FAVORITE GLOBAL MUSIC STAR

BTS (Asia)

Dua Lipa (UK)

J Balvin (Latin America)

Rosalía (Europe)

Sho Madjozi (Africa)

Taylor Swift (North America)

Tones and I (Australia)

OTHER CATEGORIES:

FAVORITE MALE SOCIAL STAR

Coyote Peterson

David Dobrik

Dolan Twins

Dude Perfect

MrBeast

Ryan’s World

FAVORITE FEMALE SOCIAL STAR

Annie LeBlanc

Emma Chamberlain

Lilly Singh

Liza Koshy

Miranda Sings

Merrell Twins

FAVORITE GAMER

DanTDM

GamerGirl

Ninja

PrestonPlayz

SSSniperWolf

FAVORITE VIDEO GAME

Fortnite

Mario Kart Tour

Minecraft

Super Smash Bros.™ Ultimate

FAVORITE SOCIAL MUSIC STAR

Asher Angel

Blanco Brown

Johnny Orlando

JoJo Siwa

Mackenzie Ziegler

Max and Harvey

FAVORITE FEMALE SPORTS STAR

Alex Morgan

Lindsey Vonn

Megan Rapinoe

Naomi Osaka

Serena Williams

Simone Biles

FAVORITE MALE SPORTS STAR

Cristiano Ronaldo

LeBron James

Patrick Mahomes

Shaun White

Stephen Curry

Tom Brady