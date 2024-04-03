Chance The Rapper & Wife Kirsten Corley Split After 5 Years Of Marriage

It’s over for Chance the Rapper and wife Kirsten Corley.

The hip-hop superstar and his longtime love confirmed their split in a joint statement on April 3, sharing that they decided to officially end their five-year marriage after an unspecified “period of separation.”

“We came to this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together,” their message read in part.

Chance and Kirsten married in 2019 and share daughters Kensli, 8, and Marli, 4, and the former couple pledged to prioritize their co-parenting duties.

“God has blessed us with two beautiful daughters who we will continue to raise together,” they shared.

They went on to “kindly ask for privacy and respect” as they “navigate this transition” and signed off with both of their names.

The artist and the influencer, both 30, first met as children and reconnected years later, reportedly sparking their romance after spending time together at South By Southwest in 2012. They went on to the knot in front of a celebrity-filled crowd that included a then-married Kim Kardashian and Kanye West when their older child was 4.

Celebrity Breakups Of 2023: Britney Spears, Sofia Vergara & More View Gallery

Back in 2021, Chance reflected with Access Hollywood on the first time he saw Kirsten at just 9 years old and how they picked up right where they left off after meeting again as young adults.

“I just remember I was enamored. But I didn’t see her again until I was probably 17 or 18. We shared similar circles, but I just didn’t see her again until then,” he recalled to Access at the time. “Then we got married and had babies, not in that order, but either way is fine.”