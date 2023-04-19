Channel Your Inner Mrs. Maisel With These Must-Have Throwback Fashions

The products featured in this article are selected from brands that are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. If you buy something through our links, Access Hollywood makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not Access Hollywood.

Get ready to take center stage and channel your inner Mrs. Maisel with these retro-inspired fashions that are totally making a comeback.

Featuring flattering silhouettes, sweetheart necklines, cinched waists and more, we’ve got wardrobe must-haves that will make you want to play dress-up every day!

Don’t forget to top your chic ensemble with a classic plaid trench that fits in with any decade.

Find your favorites below and get ready to look and feel as effortlessly chic as Midge does – no joke!

Plaid Duster Trench Coat by Avec Les Filles$179.00Spring is in the air with our plaid duster, which features subtle pops of pink for a classic meets feminine look. Plaid suiting fabric lends timeless appeal to this double-breasted duster coat by Avec Les Filles, which features a sculpted waist, shoulder pads, flap pockets, and a fully-lined interior. Buy Now

Mallory Dress by Verishop$198.00Short-sleeve collared neckline princess seam bodice fit and flare midi dress. Buy Now

Noelle Dress by Verishop$298.00A bright, botanical motif is rendered in sparkling sequins on this fit-and-flare midi dress that makes a stunning alternative to the little black dress. Buy Now

Ruffle Sleeves Blouse by Verishop$32.99The Ruffle Sleeves Blouse is for all of you working gals looking to add to or redefine business casual. The ruffles along the arms and the scarf neck make the top playful, whereas the single color and lack of detail help maintain the balance between formal and informal. Wear it with a skirt or slacks and never look back. Buy Now

Maren Dress by Verishop$298.00A lush garden scene is embroidered all over this figure-flattering dress in black multi topped with a slim, plunging bodice and finished with a breezy, flared skirt. Buy Now

River Dress by Verishop$227.80An ethereal dream come true. This whimsical river dress is gorgeous for all sizes, and makes for a charming outfit on any spring or summer day. What truly sets this dress apart is the exceptional attention to detail. Buy Now

Aspen Dress by Verishop$238.00The sleeveless Aspen sheath dress is as sultry as they come. This body-skimming champagne-colored dress features a black lace overlay, appliqued flowers and vines, and an abundance of black sequins for shimmer. The v-neckline and modern square back are framed with thick black straps that showcase the shoulders and back. The straight cocktail-length skirt hugs the hips to create an elongated silhouette. Buy Now

Bailey Dress by Verishop$178.00The form-fitting Bailey dress flaunts a cold-shoulder style sleeve and a semi-sweetheart neckline. The slit in the back of the snug pencil-shaped skirt adds a flirty touch to this sophisticated cocktail dress. This beautiful dress is made in our flattering classic crepe fabric in garnet. Buy Now

Alina Dress by Verishop$182.00The Alina dress has a timeless swing silhouette with a knee-length a-line skirt. This gorgeous sleeveless dress features adjustable straps to ensure a comfortable fit and a sweetheart neckline. It’s made in our flattering crepe material and not only is this design flattering on every shape and size, but the pockets on both sides also make it a versatile option for many different occasions. Buy Now

Catalina Dress by Verishop$182.00The Catalina is a crepe cocktail dress with a fit and flare silhouette and a v-neckline that flatters all body shapes. The bodice is fitted and tapers in to hug the waist, and the knee-length skirt is playful but polished. This rouge sleeveless dress has modest straps wide enough to cover the shoulders and two side pockets. Buy Now