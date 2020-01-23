Channing Tatum And Jessie J Back Together Nearly Two Months After Split (Reports)

Channing Tatum and Jessie J are reportedly giving their relationship another go! The couple are now “fully back together” following their December breakup, according to a report by E! News. “They took a few weeks apart but ultimately decided they really care about each other,” the report continued.

The reunion doesn’t come as a complete shock, as the report also claimed an eyewitness spotted the two shopping together in Los Angeles a week ago—while they were still officially broken up!

Jessie and Channing ended their relationship around November of last year after nearly a year of dating. They had first been linked together in October of 2018, soon after Channing split from Jenna Dewan, his wife of nearly eight years.

Although at the time a source confirmed to Access Hollywood that Channing’s split with Jessie happened on “good terms” and that the two would “remain friends,” both Channing and Jessie seemed to struggle with the end of their relationship.

In early January Channing posted a cryptic quote to his Instagram, claiming “I have been destroyed in a thousand ways, and now, I know a thousand ways to rebuild myself.” Fans immediately wondered if the 39-year-old actor was referencing his recent breakup. Channing’s emotional post contrasted reports that claimed he was back in the dating pool already, as sources told Us Weekly and E! News that the “Magic Mike” star had joined Raya, a private social network favored by celebrities and other public figures.

Jessie similarly took to her Instagram stories with a cryptic message after her breakup with Channing, writing, “Delayed emotions are….well….Not so fun.”

Little did the two know they’d be reunited in less than a month! We can’t wait for more news about the happy couple.