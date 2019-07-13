Channing Tatum Is Convinced This Astrology App Listened In On His Therapy Session

Channing Tatum went on an uncharacteristic social media rant on Friday, all due to a phone app.

“I need some answers, OK? I don’t know if I’m late to this or if I’m early to this, but what is this Pattern s***?” the “Kingsman: The Golden Circle” actor began his bizarre video post, referring to an astrology app called The Pattern.

According to its description in the App Store, The Pattern takes your birth date and time, then uses that info to help you “explore your personal pattern” and “gain insight about various sides of your personality.”

Apparently, its insight was scarily accurate for Channing, so much so that he couldn’t hold it in.

“How do you know what you know about me, Pattern?” he shouted into the camera. “People of The Pattern, people that use The Pattern, you have to DM me right now and tell me how you know this stuff. I don’t even know if I want to know this stuff! I don’t know if anybody should know this stuff.”

Yo anybody know of this shit and can explain it to me! Cause WTF! pic.twitter.com/4Qhp6gj7IU — Channing Tatum (@channingtatum) July 12, 2019

Channing went on to theorize that the app – which, as outlined in its privacy policy, collects users’ personal data – could be listening to his real-life conversations.

“I was just in therapy yesterday – Yeah, I’m in therapy. Everybody should be in therapy!” he said. “And I just get a notification on my phone this morning … using the exact words that we were using in therapy.”

“Is the phone listening? Are you listening through the phone, Pattern? AI, the algorithm that is the pattern, are you just listening through my phone and regurgitating the stuff that I’m afraid of?” he continued.

The “Logan Lucky” star rounded out his rant by telling the “Pattern people” to contact him via DM.

“If you know so much, you know how to get in touch with me now, don’t you? So just do that,” he said.

Fans had a variety of responses to Channing’s video. Many sharing their own eerie experiences with the app, and even more joined in his fears about technology.

“The phone is the spy, I swear,” one Twitter user wrote.

Others joked that the famous Taurus’ frustrated search for answers had been written in the stars.

“Hes an earth sign of course hes tryna find a logical explanation for it,” a fan tweeted.

After Channing’s video dropped, so many people tried to look up the app that it temporarily crashed. The wave of hype led some to speculate that his rant – in a dramatic twist – could actually have been a very creative paid ad.

“When do we find out that Channing is heavily invested in this app?” one Twitter user wrote.

“This is advertising at its finest bravo,” another chimed in. “@thepattern I downloaded. And I like.”